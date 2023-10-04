Johnson Service Group (LSE:JSG) Price Target Increased by 7.26% to 160.14

The average one-year price target for Johnson Service Group (LSE:JSG) has been revised to 160.14 / share. This is an increase of 7.26% from the prior estimate of 149.30 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 141.40 to a high of 189.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.32% from the latest reported closing price of 132.00 / share.

Johnson Service Group Maintains 1.90% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.90%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Johnson Service Group. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 12.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JSG is 0.13%, a decrease of 17.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.48% to 43,967K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 15,698K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TEMGX - Templeton Global Smaller Companies Fund holds 3,345K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WAIOX - Wasatch International Opportunities Fund Investor Class shares holds 2,727K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,268K shares, representing a decrease of 19.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JSG by 9.74% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 2,510K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 922K shares, representing an increase of 63.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JSG by 126.32% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,302K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,291K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JSG by 8.11% over the last quarter.

