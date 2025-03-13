Johnson Rice Upgrades Coterra Energy (LSE:0HRZ)

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2025, Johnson Rice upgraded their outlook for Coterra Energy (LSE:0HRZ) from Hold to Accumulate.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.36% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Coterra Energy is 34.47 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 27.68 GBX to a high of 42.14 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 25.36% from its latest reported closing price of 27.50 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Coterra Energy is 6,681MM, an increase of 27.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,655 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coterra Energy. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 3.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HRZ is 0.28%, an increase of 12.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.01% to 794,259K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 72,529K shares representing 9.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,210K shares , representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HRZ by 84.10% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 34,421K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,740K shares , representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HRZ by 11.81% over the last quarter.

VEIPX - Vanguard Equity Income Fund Investor Shares holds 24,361K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,704K shares , representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HRZ by 13.60% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 23,467K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,156K shares , representing an increase of 5.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HRZ by 13.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,852K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,179K shares , representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HRZ by 3.54% over the last quarter.

