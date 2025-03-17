Johnson Rice Upgrades Coterra Energy (BMV:CTRA)

Fintel reports that on March 12, 2025, Johnson Rice upgraded their outlook for Coterra Energy (BMV:CTRA) from Hold to Accumulate.

There are 1,185 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coterra Energy. This is an decrease of 30 owner(s) or 2.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTRA is 0.26%, an increase of 4.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.60% to 458,315K shares.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 72,529K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 71,210K shares , representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 13.57% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 34,421K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,740K shares , representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 11.81% over the last quarter.

VEIPX - Vanguard Equity Income Fund Investor Shares holds 24,361K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,704K shares , representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 13.60% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 23,467K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,156K shares , representing an increase of 5.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 13.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,852K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,179K shares , representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 3.54% over the last quarter.

