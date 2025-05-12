Johnson Rice Initiates Coverage of Prairie Operating (PROP) with Accumulate Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2025, Johnson Rice initiated coverage of Prairie Operating (NasdaqCM:PROP) with a Accumulate recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 259.19% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Prairie Operating is $16.70/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $22.84. The average price target represents an increase of 259.19% from its latest reported closing price of $4.65 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Prairie Operating is 279MM, an increase of 3,419.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prairie Operating. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 14.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PROP is 0.00%, an increase of 4.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 101.82% to 2,352K shares. The put/call ratio of PROP is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 293K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30K shares , representing an increase of 89.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PROP by 639.53% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 251K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares , representing an increase of 51.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PROP by 55.31% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 208K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 133K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing an increase of 75.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PROP by 215.91% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 117K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 98.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PROP by 511.14% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.