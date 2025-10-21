Johnson Rice Initiates Coverage of Hyliion Holdings (HYLN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2025, Johnson Rice initiated coverage of Hyliion Holdings (NYSEAM:HYLN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.08% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Hyliion Holdings is $2.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.83 to a high of $2.94. The average price target represents an increase of 34.08% from its latest reported closing price of $2.13 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Hyliion Holdings is 2,533MM, an increase of 72,003.62%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 228 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hyliion Holdings. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 6.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HYLN is 0.01%, an increase of 7.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.93% to 61,571K shares. The put/call ratio of HYLN is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Millennium Management holds 6,101K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,296K shares , representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYLN by 17.10% over the last quarter.

General Electric holds 5,500K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,138K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,289K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,679K shares , representing an increase of 18.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYLN by 91.19% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 3,252K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,768K shares , representing a decrease of 15.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HYLN by 17.82% over the last quarter.

