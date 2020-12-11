Johnson Outdoors Q4 Profit Rises; Net Sales Up 58% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) reported fourth quarter net income per share of $1.53 compared to $0.39, a year ago. Operating profit was $19.5 million compared to $1.9 million, last year, due largely to increased sales.

Fourth quarter net sales increased to $164.68 million from $104.02 million, prior year. The company said due to the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, it experienced increased demand during the final months of fiscal 2020 as consumers continued to look for ways to recreate outdoors.

