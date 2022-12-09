Markets
Johnson Outdoors Q4 Net Income Rises; Net Sales Up 18%

December 09, 2022 — 06:24 am EST

(RTTNews) - Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) reported fourth quarter net income of $9.7 million compared to $6.9 million, prior year. Net income per share was $0.95 compared to $0.68. Operating profit was $13.3 million, declined slightly from $13.6 million, a year ago. Total net sales were $196.4 million, an 18 percent increase from the prior year.

"Heading into fiscal 2023, we remain focused on closely monitoring demand and proactively managing higher-than-normal inventory levels. While we have seen improvement in the supply chain for raw materials and purchased components, we do expect some supply chain constraints to periodically occur during fiscal 2023 and for our margins to continue to be impacted by inflationary pricing conditions," said David Johnson, CFO.

