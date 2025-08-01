Markets
Johnson Outdoors Q3 Net Income Surges

August 01, 2025 — 09:45 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT), on Friday reported a significant increase in net income and a slight increase in revenue for the third quarter of 2025, compared to the prior year quarter.

Net income for the period climbed to $7.742 million from $1.622 million last year.

On a per share basis, earnings were $0.75, compared to $0.16 in the previous period.

Net sales increased to $180.655 million from $172.472 million in the prior period.

Operating expenses were $60.597 billion, compared to $62.328 billion last year.

Operating profit surged to $7.330 billion from operating loss of $506 million a year earlier.

Net interest income for the period was $878 million, slightly improved from net loss of $1,086 million last year.

As of Friday, Johnson Outdoors's stock closed 14.70% or $4.88 higher at $38.08

