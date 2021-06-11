Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Is Looking To Continue Growing Its Returns On Capital

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) so let's look a bit deeper.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Johnson Outdoors, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$92m ÷ (US$619m - US$124m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2021).

Thus, Johnson Outdoors has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Leisure industry average of 20%.

NasdaqGS:JOUT Return on Capital Employed June 11th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Johnson Outdoors compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Johnson Outdoors' ROCE Trend?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Johnson Outdoors. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 19%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 85%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

What We Can Learn From Johnson Outdoors' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Johnson Outdoors can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Johnson Outdoors does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Johnson Outdoors that you might be interested in.

