Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.31

Johnson Outdoors Inc.'s (NASDAQ:JOUT) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 27th of October to $0.31, with investors receiving 3.3% more than last year's $0.30. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 2.3%.

Johnson Outdoors' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Based on the last payment, Johnson Outdoors was earning enough to cover the dividend, but free cash flows weren't positive. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 30.6%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 27% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range. NasdaqGS:JOUT Historic Dividend October 2nd 2022

Johnson Outdoors Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Johnson Outdoors' dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.30, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.20. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 17% over that duration. Johnson Outdoors has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, Johnson Outdoors has only grown its earnings per share at 4.7% per annum over the past five years. Earnings growth is slow, but on the plus side, the dividend payout ratio is low and dividends could grow faster than earnings, if the company decides to increase its payout ratio.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Johnson Outdoors will make a great income stock. While Johnson Outdoors is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We don't think Johnson Outdoors is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Johnson Outdoors (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

