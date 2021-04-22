Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Has Rewarded Shareholders With An Exceptional 551% Total Return On Their Investment

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. To wit, the Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) share price has soared 525% over five years. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. It's also good to see the share price up 27% over the last quarter.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Johnson Outdoors managed to grow its earnings per share at 36% a year. So the EPS growth rate is rather close to the annualized share price gain of 44% per year. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:JOUT Earnings Per Share Growth April 22nd 2021

We know that Johnson Outdoors has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? This free report showing analyst revenue forecasts should help you figure out if the EPS growth can be sustained.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. We note that for Johnson Outdoors the TSR over the last 5 years was 551%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Johnson Outdoors has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 156% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 45%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Johnson Outdoors better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Johnson Outdoors has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

