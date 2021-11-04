Johnson Outdoors' (NASDAQ:JOUT) 27% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same five-year period

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. For instance, the price of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) stock is up an impressive 214% over the last five years. It's even up 6.2% in the last week. But this could be related to the buoyant market which is up about 2.8% in a week.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Johnson Outdoors investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's five-year performance.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Johnson Outdoors achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 40% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 26% over the same period. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:JOUT Earnings Per Share Growth November 4th 2021

We know that Johnson Outdoors has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue?

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Johnson Outdoors the TSR over the last 5 years was 227%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Johnson Outdoors shareholders are up 25% for the year (even including dividends). But that return falls short of the market. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 27% per year for five years. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. Before spending more time on Johnson Outdoors it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

