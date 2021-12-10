Johnson Outdoors Inc. Reports Retreat In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $6.93 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $15.55 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $166.26 million from $164.68 million last year.

Johnson Outdoors Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $6.93 Mln. vs. $15.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.68 vs. $1.53 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $166.26 Mln vs. $164.68 Mln last year.

