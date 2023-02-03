Markets
Johnson Outdoors Inc. Reports Drop In Q1 Income

February 03, 2023 — 06:25 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $5.879 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $10.856 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.2% to $178.337 million from $153.524 million last year.

Johnson Outdoors Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $5.879 Mln. vs. $10.856 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.57 vs. $1.07 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $178.337 Mln vs. $153.524 Mln last year.

