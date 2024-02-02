Johnson Outdoors Inc. Reports Decline In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $3.96 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $5.88 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 22.3% to $138.64 million from $178.34 million last year.

Johnson Outdoors Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $3.96 Mln. vs. $5.88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.38 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $138.64 Mln vs. $178.34 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.