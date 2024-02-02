News & Insights

Markets
JOUT

Johnson Outdoors Inc. Reports Decline In Q1 Profit

February 02, 2024 — 06:29 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $3.96 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $5.88 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 22.3% to $138.64 million from $178.34 million last year.

Johnson Outdoors Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $3.96 Mln. vs. $5.88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.38 vs. $0.57 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $138.64 Mln vs. $178.34 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JOUT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.