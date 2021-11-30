Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) insiders sold US$998k worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) shareholders might have a reason to worry after multiple insiders sold their shares over the last year. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Johnson Outdoors

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, John Fahey, sold US$200k worth of shares at a price of US$133 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$107. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Johnson Outdoors insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:JOUT Insider Trading Volume November 30th 2021

Does Johnson Outdoors Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Johnson Outdoors insiders own 29% of the company, currently worth about US$317m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Johnson Outdoors Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Johnson Outdoors insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Johnson Outdoors, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

