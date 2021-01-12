Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 13, 2021

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JOUT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 23.53% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of JOUT was $119.76, representing a 4.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $114.32 and a 145.61% increase over the 52 week low of $48.76.

JOUT is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) and YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI). JOUT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.46.

