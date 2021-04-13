Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JOUT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that JOUT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $154.09, the dividend yield is .55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JOUT was $154.09, representing a -0.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $154.18 and a 175.78% increase over the 52 week low of $55.88.

JOUT is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) and Hasbro, Inc. (HAS). JOUT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.78.

