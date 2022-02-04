Johnson Outdoors Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q1, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $10.9 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $19.8 million, or $1.96 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.3% to $153.52 million from $165.67 million last year.

Johnson Outdoors Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $10.9 Mln. vs. $19.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.07 vs. $1.96 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.90 -Revenue (Q1): $153.52 Mln vs. $165.67 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.