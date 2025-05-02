Stocks
JOUT

Johnson Outdoors Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results, Highlights Impact of Market Challenges and Innovation Investments

May 02, 2025 — 06:12 am EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

Johnson Outdoors reports a 4% decline in Q2 net sales, with positive results from new products amid ongoing market challenges.

Quiver AI Summary

Johnson Outdoors Inc. reported its second fiscal quarter results for the period ending March 28, 2025, revealing a 4% decline in net sales to $168.3 million compared to $175.9 million in the same quarter last year. Despite challenges in the market, the company noted positive outcomes from new product launches in its Humminbird and Jetboil brands. Total operating profit rose to $4.9 million, compared to a loss in the prior year, while net income slightly increased to $2.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted share. Year-to-date, sales decreased by 12.2% to $276.0 million, with net loss of $13.0 million reported, down from a net income in the previous year period. The CEO emphasized the importance of innovation and cost management amidst the potential impacts of tariffs on operations and highlighted the company’s robust cash position to navigate economic uncertainties.

Potential Positives

  • The company reported an operating profit of $4.9 million for the second fiscal quarter, transitioning from an operating loss of $(0.25) million in the prior year, highlighting improved operational efficiency.
  • Net income for the second quarter was $2.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, which is a slight increase compared to net income of $2.2 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in the previous year.
  • The company successfully reduced operating expenses by $7.7 million compared to the prior year period, indicating effective cost management amid challenging market conditions.
  • Johnson Outdoors maintained a strong cash and short-term investments position of $94.0 million, providing financial stability while navigating economic uncertainties.

Potential Negatives

  • Total company net sales declined 4 percent in the second quarter and 12.2 percent year-to-date compared to the prior year, indicating weakened demand and potential struggles in the consumer market.
  • Significant drops in sales across key segments, such as a 12 percent decrease in Camping & Watercraft Recreation and a 3 percent decrease in Fishing revenue, point to broader market challenges.
  • The company's year-to-date net loss of $(13.0) million compared to a net income of $6.1 million in the prior year raises concerns about financial stability and performance.

FAQ

What were Johnson Outdoors' second quarter net sales for 2025?

Johnson Outdoors reported second quarter net sales of $168.3 million, a 4% decline compared to the prior year.

How did the Fishing segment perform in the second quarter?

The Fishing segment experienced a 3% decrease in revenue, reflecting ongoing market challenges and economic dynamics.

What is the company’s outlook on tariffs affecting their business?

Johnson Outdoors anticipates tariffs will impact their operations and is exploring strategies to mitigate these effects.

What was Johnson Outdoors' net income for the second quarter?

The company reported a net income of $2.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the second fiscal quarter.

When is Johnson Outdoors hosting a conference call?

Johnson Outdoors will host a conference call on May 2, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


$JOUT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $JOUT stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



RACINE, Wis., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (Nasdaq:JOUT)

, a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technology, today announced operating results for the Company’s second fiscal quarter ending March 28, 2025.



“Our second quarter results reflect continued market challenges and a cautious retail and trade environment. However, we saw positive results from new products in Humminbird and Jetboil, underscoring the critical importance of our ongoing investment in innovation,” said Helen Johnson-Leipold, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Looking ahead, tariffs will impact our business, despite the fact that we are an American company with U.S.-based manufacturing and operations. We are working on multiple paths to mitigate as much of the tariff impact as possible. Our sustained focus on our strategic priorities, as well as leveraging our strong debt-free balance sheet and cash position, will help us as we navigate the uncertain economic environment ahead.”




SECOND


QUARTER RESULTS



Total Company net sales in the second quarter declined 4 percent to $168.3 million compared to $175.9 million in the prior year second fiscal quarter.




  • Fishing revenue decreased 3 percent due to continued market and macroeconomic dynamics affecting consumers


  • Camping & Watercraft Recreation sales were down 12 percent, with growth in Jetboil partially offsetting the declines in watercraft and the exit of the Eureka! business


  • Diving sales decreased 7 percent, primarily due to softening market demand and economic uncertainty across all geographic regions







Total Company operating profit was $4.9 million for the second fiscal quarter versus operating loss of $(0.25) million in the prior year second quarter. Gross margin was relatively flat at 35.0 percent, compared to 34.9 percent in the prior year quarter. Operating expenses of $54.0 million decreased $7.7 million from the prior year period, due primarily to lower sales volumes between quarters, as well as lower promotions expense, and decreased expense on the Company’s deferred compensation plan.



Profit before income taxes was $4.2 million in the current year quarter, compared to $3.0 million in the prior year second quarter. The improvement in operating profit noted above was partially offset by an increase in Other expense of approximately $3.4 million due primarily to a decline in earnings on the Company’s deferred compensation plan. Net income was $2.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, versus $2.2 million, or $0.21 per diluted share in the previous year’s second quarter. The effective tax rate was 44.6 percent compared to 28.4 percent in the prior year second quarter.




YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS



Fiscal 2025 year-to-date net sales were $276.0 million, a 12.2 percent decrease over last year’s first fiscal six-month period. Total Company operating loss declined to $(15.3) million, compared to $(0.2) million in the prior fiscal year-to-date period. Gross margin decreased slightly to 33.0 percent, compared to 36.3 percent in the prior year-to-date period. Operating expenses were $106.4 million in the six-month period ending March 28, 2025, a decrease of $8.1 million from the first half of the prior year due to the same factors noted above for the quarter.



Loss before income taxes for the year-to-date period was $(14.8) million, versus profit before income taxes of $8.9 million in the first six months of the prior year. In addition to the decline in operating profit, Other expense increased by $8.1 million, primarily due to a decrease in earnings on the Company’s deferred compensation plan of approximately $5.9 million. In addition, the prior year-to-date period included a gain on the sale of a building of approximately $1.9 million. Net loss during the first fiscal six months was $(13.0) million, or $(1.26) per diluted share, versus net income of $6.1 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, in the prior fiscal year-to-date period. The Company’s effective tax rate decreased to 12.1 percent in the current year versus 31.4 percent in the prior year six-month period.




OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION



The Company reported cash and short-term investments of $94.0 million as of March 28, 2025. Depreciation and amortization were $10.0 million in the six months ending March 28, 2025, compared to $9.9 million in the prior six-month period. Capital spending totaled $7.4 million in the current six-month period compared with $10.2 million in the prior year period. In February 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of record as of April 10, 2025, which was payable April 24, 2025.



“We continued to drive our inventory levels lower, and our cash balance remains healthy. Although we’ve been focused on strategically managing costs while also making investments to strengthen the business, the evolving macroeconomic situation brings additional challenges. We’re working through short- and long-term strategies to mitigate the tariff-related impact of potential increases in the costs of our raw materials and purchased components,” said David W. Johnson, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.




WEBCAST



The Company will host a conference call and audio web cast at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, May 2, 2025. A live listen-only web cast of the conference call may be accessed at Johnson Outdoors’ home page or

here

. A replay of the call will be available for 30 days on the Internet.





About Johnson Outdoors Inc.





J


OHNSON


O


UTDOORS

is a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technologies that inspire more people to experience the awe of the great outdoors. The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft Recreation, Fishing, Diving and Camping. Johnson Outdoors' iconic brands include: Old Town

®

canoes and kayaks; Carlisle

®

paddles; Minn Kota

®

trolling motors, shallow water anchors and battery chargers; Cannon

®

downriggers; Humminbird

®

marine electronics and charts; SCUBAPRO

®

dive equipment; and Jetboil

®

outdoor cooking systems.




Visit Johnson Outdoors at




http://www.johnsonoutdoors.com







Safe Harbor Statement




Certain matters discussed in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical fact are considered forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words or phrases such as "anticipate,'' "believe,'' "confident," "could,'' "expect,'' "intend,'' "may,'' "planned,'' "potential,'' "should,'' "will,'' "would'' or the negative of those terms or other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Factors that could affect actual results or outcomes include the matters described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of the Company’s Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 11, 2024, and the following: changes in economic conditions, consumer confidence levels and discretionary spending patterns in key markets; uncertainties stemming from political instability (and its impact on the economies in jurisdictions where the Company has operations), uncertainties stemming from changes in U.S. trade policies, tariffs, and the reaction of other countries to such changes; the global outbreaks of disease, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected, and may continue to affect, market and economic conditions, along with wide-ranging impacts on employees, customers and various aspects of our operations; the Company’s success in implementing its strategic plan, including its targeted sales growth platforms, innovation focus and its increasing digital presence; litigation costs related to actions of and disputes with third parties, including competitors; the Company’s continued success in its working capital management and cost-structure reductions; the Company’s success in integrating strategic acquisitions; the risk of future write-downs of goodwill or other long-lived assets; the ability of the Company’s customers to meet payment obligations; the impact of actions of the Company’s competitors with respect to product development or enhancement or the introduction of new products into the Company’s markets; movements in foreign currencies, interest rates or commodity costs; fluctuations in the prices of raw materials or the availability of raw materials or components used by the Company; any disruptions in the Company’s supply chain as a result of material fluctuations in the Company’s order volumes and requirements for raw materials and other components, or the demand for those same raw materials and components by third parties, necessary to manufacture and produce the Company’s products including related to shortages in procuring necessary raw materials and components to manufacture and produce such products; the success of the Company’s suppliers and customers and the impact of any consolidation in the industries of the Company’s suppliers and customers; the ability of the Company to deploy its capital successfully; unanticipated outcomes related to outsourcing certain manufacturing processes; unanticipated outcomes related to litigation matters; and adverse weather conditions. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date of this filing. The Company assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.






















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































J


OHNSON


O


UTDOORS


I


NC.


(thousands, except per share amounts)






THREE MONTHS ENDED

SIX MONTHS ENDED


Operating results

March 28, 2025

March 29, 2024

March 28, 2025

March 29, 2024

Net sales
$
168,349

$
175,856

$
275,998

$
314,500

Cost of sales

109,483


114,425


184,949


200,215

Gross profit

58,866


61,431


91,049


114,285

Operating expenses

53,965


61,684


106,387


114,492

Operating profit (loss):

4,901


(253
)

(15,338
)

(207
)

Interest income, net

(557
)

(817
)

(1,543
)

(1,977
)

Other expense (income), net

1,300


(2,448
)

974


(7,141
)

Profit (loss) before income taxes

4,158


3,012


(14,769
)

8,911

Income tax expense (benefit)

1,854


856


(1,783
)

2,800

Net income (loss)
$
2,304

$
2,156

$
(12,986
)
$
6,111

Weighted average common shares outstanding - Dilutive

10,272


10,234


10,272


10,225

Net income (loss) per common share - Diluted
$
0.22

$
0.21

$
(1.26
)
$
0.59







Segment Results




Net sales:




Fishing
$
134,891

$
138,608

$
217,363

$
249,100

Camping & Watercraft Recreation

17,852


20,248


27,303


30,974

Diving

15,820


16,924


31,504


34,402

Other / Eliminations

(214
)

76


(172
)

24

Total
$
168,349

$
175,856

$
275,998

$
314,500

Operating profit (loss):




Fishing
$
9,469

$
7,427

$
1,208

$
18,956

Camping & Watercraft Recreation

1,246


1,223


600


(497
)

Diving

(413
)

(298
)

(1,321
)

(876
)

Other / Eliminations

(5,401
)

(8,605
)

(15,825
)

(17,790
)

Total
$
4,901

$
(253
)
$
(15,338
)
$
(207
)







Balance Sheet Information

(End of Period)




Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments


$
93,951

$
84,270

Accounts receivable, net



116,776


129,345

Inventories, net



180,057


249,201

Total current assets



407,079


477,329

Long-term investments







2,157

Total assets



624,474


691,678

Total current liabilities



104,833


108,532

Total liabilities



183,372


191,589

Shareholders’ equity



441,102


500,089







J


ohnson


O


utdoors


I


nc


.




D


avid Johnson



VP & Chief Financial Officer


262-631-6600




Patricia Penman



Chief Marketing Officer




262-631-6600







This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

JOUT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.