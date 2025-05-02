Johnson Outdoors Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results, Highlights Impact of Market Challenges and Innovation Investments

Johnson Outdoors reports a 4% decline in Q2 net sales, with positive results from new products amid ongoing market challenges.

Johnson Outdoors Inc. reported its second fiscal quarter results for the period ending March 28, 2025, revealing a 4% decline in net sales to $168.3 million compared to $175.9 million in the same quarter last year. Despite challenges in the market, the company noted positive outcomes from new product launches in its Humminbird and Jetboil brands. Total operating profit rose to $4.9 million, compared to a loss in the prior year, while net income slightly increased to $2.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted share. Year-to-date, sales decreased by 12.2% to $276.0 million, with net loss of $13.0 million reported, down from a net income in the previous year period. The CEO emphasized the importance of innovation and cost management amidst the potential impacts of tariffs on operations and highlighted the company’s robust cash position to navigate economic uncertainties.

The company reported an operating profit of $4.9 million for the second fiscal quarter, transitioning from an operating loss of $(0.25) million in the prior year, highlighting improved operational efficiency.

Net income for the second quarter was $2.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, which is a slight increase compared to net income of $2.2 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, in the previous year.

The company successfully reduced operating expenses by $7.7 million compared to the prior year period, indicating effective cost management amid challenging market conditions.

Johnson Outdoors maintained a strong cash and short-term investments position of $94.0 million, providing financial stability while navigating economic uncertainties.

Total company net sales declined 4 percent in the second quarter and 12.2 percent year-to-date compared to the prior year, indicating weakened demand and potential struggles in the consumer market.

Significant drops in sales across key segments, such as a 12 percent decrease in Camping & Watercraft Recreation and a 3 percent decrease in Fishing revenue, point to broader market challenges.

The company's year-to-date net loss of $(13.0) million compared to a net income of $6.1 million in the prior year raises concerns about financial stability and performance.

RACINE, Wis., May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Johnson Outdoors Inc. (Nasdaq:JOUT)



, a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technology, today announced operating results for the Company’s second fiscal quarter ending March 28, 2025.





“Our second quarter results reflect continued market challenges and a cautious retail and trade environment. However, we saw positive results from new products in Humminbird and Jetboil, underscoring the critical importance of our ongoing investment in innovation,” said Helen Johnson-Leipold, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Looking ahead, tariffs will impact our business, despite the fact that we are an American company with U.S.-based manufacturing and operations. We are working on multiple paths to mitigate as much of the tariff impact as possible. Our sustained focus on our strategic priorities, as well as leveraging our strong debt-free balance sheet and cash position, will help us as we navigate the uncertain economic environment ahead.”







SECOND





QUARTER RESULTS







Total Company net sales in the second quarter declined 4 percent to $168.3 million compared to $175.9 million in the prior year second fiscal quarter.







Fishing revenue decreased 3 percent due to continued market and macroeconomic dynamics affecting consumers



Fishing revenue decreased 3 percent due to continued market and macroeconomic dynamics affecting consumers



Camping & Watercraft Recreation sales were down 12 percent, with growth in Jetboil partially offsetting the declines in watercraft and the exit of the Eureka! business



Camping & Watercraft Recreation sales were down 12 percent, with growth in Jetboil partially offsetting the declines in watercraft and the exit of the Eureka! business



Diving sales decreased 7 percent, primarily due to softening market demand and economic uncertainty across all geographic regions















Total Company operating profit was $4.9 million for the second fiscal quarter versus operating loss of $(0.25) million in the prior year second quarter. Gross margin was relatively flat at 35.0 percent, compared to 34.9 percent in the prior year quarter. Operating expenses of $54.0 million decreased $7.7 million from the prior year period, due primarily to lower sales volumes between quarters, as well as lower promotions expense, and decreased expense on the Company’s deferred compensation plan.





Profit before income taxes was $4.2 million in the current year quarter, compared to $3.0 million in the prior year second quarter. The improvement in operating profit noted above was partially offset by an increase in Other expense of approximately $3.4 million due primarily to a decline in earnings on the Company’s deferred compensation plan. Net income was $2.3 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, versus $2.2 million, or $0.21 per diluted share in the previous year’s second quarter. The effective tax rate was 44.6 percent compared to 28.4 percent in the prior year second quarter.







YEAR-TO-DATE RESULTS







Fiscal 2025 year-to-date net sales were $276.0 million, a 12.2 percent decrease over last year’s first fiscal six-month period. Total Company operating loss declined to $(15.3) million, compared to $(0.2) million in the prior fiscal year-to-date period. Gross margin decreased slightly to 33.0 percent, compared to 36.3 percent in the prior year-to-date period. Operating expenses were $106.4 million in the six-month period ending March 28, 2025, a decrease of $8.1 million from the first half of the prior year due to the same factors noted above for the quarter.





Loss before income taxes for the year-to-date period was $(14.8) million, versus profit before income taxes of $8.9 million in the first six months of the prior year. In addition to the decline in operating profit, Other expense increased by $8.1 million, primarily due to a decrease in earnings on the Company’s deferred compensation plan of approximately $5.9 million. In addition, the prior year-to-date period included a gain on the sale of a building of approximately $1.9 million. Net loss during the first fiscal six months was $(13.0) million, or $(1.26) per diluted share, versus net income of $6.1 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, in the prior fiscal year-to-date period. The Company’s effective tax rate decreased to 12.1 percent in the current year versus 31.4 percent in the prior year six-month period.







OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION







The Company reported cash and short-term investments of $94.0 million as of March 28, 2025. Depreciation and amortization were $10.0 million in the six months ending March 28, 2025, compared to $9.9 million in the prior six-month period. Capital spending totaled $7.4 million in the current six-month period compared with $10.2 million in the prior year period. In February 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of record as of April 10, 2025, which was payable April 24, 2025.





“We continued to drive our inventory levels lower, and our cash balance remains healthy. Although we’ve been focused on strategically managing costs while also making investments to strengthen the business, the evolving macroeconomic situation brings additional challenges. We’re working through short- and long-term strategies to mitigate the tariff-related impact of potential increases in the costs of our raw materials and purchased components,” said David W. Johnson, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.







WEBCAST







The Company will host a conference call and audio web cast at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, May 2, 2025.



here



. A replay of the call will be available for 30 days on the Internet.









About Johnson Outdoors Inc.











J





OHNSON





O





UTDOORS



is a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technologies that inspire more people to experience the awe of the great outdoors. The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft Recreation, Fishing, Diving and Camping. Johnson Outdoors' iconic brands include: Old Town



®



canoes and kayaks; Carlisle



®



paddles; Minn Kota



®



trolling motors, shallow water anchors and battery chargers; Cannon



®



downriggers; Humminbird



®



marine electronics and charts; SCUBAPRO



®



dive equipment; and Jetboil



®



outdoor cooking systems.







Visit Johnson Outdoors at









http://www.johnsonoutdoors.com















Safe Harbor Statement









Certain matters discussed in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical fact are considered forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words or phrases such as "anticipate,'' "believe,'' "confident," "could,'' "expect,'' "intend,'' "may,'' "planned,'' "potential,'' "should,'' "will,'' "would'' or the negative of those terms or other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Factors that could affect actual results or outcomes include the matters described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of the Company’s Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 11, 2024, and the following: changes in economic conditions, consumer confidence levels and discretionary spending patterns in key markets; uncertainties stemming from political instability (and its impact on the economies in jurisdictions where the Company has operations), uncertainties stemming from changes in U.S. trade policies, tariffs, and the reaction of other countries to such changes; the global outbreaks of disease, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected, and may continue to affect, market and economic conditions, along with wide-ranging impacts on employees, customers and various aspects of our operations; the Company’s success in implementing its strategic plan, including its targeted sales growth platforms, innovation focus and its increasing digital presence; litigation costs related to actions of and disputes with third parties, including competitors; the Company’s continued success in its working capital management and cost-structure reductions; the Company’s success in integrating strategic acquisitions; the risk of future write-downs of goodwill or other long-lived assets; the ability of the Company’s customers to meet payment obligations; the impact of actions of the Company’s competitors with respect to product development or enhancement or the introduction of new products into the Company’s markets; movements in foreign currencies, interest rates or commodity costs; fluctuations in the prices of raw materials or the availability of raw materials or components used by the Company; any disruptions in the Company’s supply chain as a result of material fluctuations in the Company’s order volumes and requirements for raw materials and other components, or the demand for those same raw materials and components by third parties, necessary to manufacture and produce the Company’s products including related to shortages in procuring necessary raw materials and components to manufacture and produce such products; the success of the Company’s suppliers and customers and the impact of any consolidation in the industries of the Company’s suppliers and customers; the ability of the Company to deploy its capital successfully; unanticipated outcomes related to outsourcing certain manufacturing processes; unanticipated outcomes related to litigation matters; and adverse weather conditions. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date of this filing. The Company assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.



















J





OHNSON





O





UTDOORS





I





NC.













(thousands, except per share amounts)

































THREE MONTHS ENDED









SIX MONTHS ENDED













Operating results









March 28, 2025









March 29, 2024









March 28, 2025









March 29, 2024











Net sales





$





168,349









$





175,856









$





275,998









$





314,500













Cost of sales









109,483













114,425













184,949













200,215













Gross profit









58,866













61,431













91,049













114,285













Operating expenses









53,965













61,684













106,387













114,492













Operating profit (loss):









4,901













(253





)









(15,338





)









(207





)









Interest income, net









(557





)









(817





)









(1,543





)









(1,977





)









Other expense (income), net









1,300













(2,448





)









974













(7,141





)









Profit (loss) before income taxes









4,158













3,012













(14,769





)









8,911













Income tax expense (benefit)









1,854













856













(1,783





)









2,800













Net income (loss)





$





2,304









$





2,156









$





(12,986





)





$





6,111













Weighted average common shares outstanding - Dilutive









10,272













10,234













10,272













10,225













Net income (loss) per common share - Diluted





$





0.22









$





0.21









$





(1.26





)





$





0.59







































Segment Results



























Net sales:

























Fishing





$





134,891









$





138,608









$





217,363









$





249,100













Camping & Watercraft Recreation









17,852













20,248













27,303













30,974













Diving









15,820













16,924













31,504













34,402













Other / Eliminations









(214





)









76













(172





)









24













Total





$





168,349









$





175,856









$





275,998









$





314,500













Operating profit (loss):

























Fishing





$





9,469









$





7,427









$





1,208









$





18,956













Camping & Watercraft Recreation









1,246













1,223













600













(497





)









Diving









(413





)









(298





)









(1,321





)









(876





)









Other / Eliminations









(5,401





)









(8,605





)









(15,825





)









(17,790





)









Total





$





4,901









$





(253





)





$





(15,338





)





$





(207





)



































Balance Sheet Information



(End of Period)

























Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments













$





93,951









$





84,270













Accounts receivable, net

















116,776













129,345













Inventories, net

















180,057













249,201













Total current assets

















407,079













477,329













Long-term investments

















—













2,157













Total assets

















624,474













691,678













Total current liabilities

















104,833













108,532













Total liabilities

















183,372













191,589













Shareholders’ equity

















441,102













500,089























J





ohnson





O





utdoors





I





nc





.









D





avid Johnson







VP & Chief Financial Officer





262-631-6600







Patricia Penman







Chief Marketing Officer









262-631-6600







