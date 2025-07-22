Johnson Outdoors Inc. to Release Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results on August 1, 2025

Johnson Outdoors Inc. will announce Q3 FY2025 financial results on August 1, followed by a conference call.

Johnson Outdoors Inc., a prominent innovator in outdoor recreation equipment, is set to announce its financial results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2025 on August 1, 2025, before the market opens. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call and audio webcast at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide updates about the company. Interested parties can access the live webcast on the Johnson Outdoors website, where a replay will also be available for 30 days. Johnson Outdoors offers a diverse range of consumer-preferred brands across categories such as Watercraft Recreation, Fishing, Diving, and Camping, including well-known names like Old Town, Minn Kota, and SCUBAPRO.

Potential Positives

Upcoming financial results announcement on August 1, 2025, indicating transparency and communication with investors.

Conference call and audio webcast provide an opportunity for investors to engage with the company and gain insights into performance and future strategies.

Johnson Outdoors' branding underscores its strong market position and consumer recognition in the outdoor recreation sector.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

When will Johnson Outdoors release its Q3 2025 financial results?

Johnson Outdoors will release its Fiscal 2025 third quarter financial results on August 1, 2025, before market open.

What time is the Johnson Outdoors conference call?

The conference call will take place on August 1, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How can I access the Johnson Outdoors conference call?

You can access the live listen-only webcast on Johnson Outdoors' homepage on their website.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available on the Investor section of Johnson Outdoors' website for 30 days.

What brands does Johnson Outdoors offer?

Johnson Outdoors offers several brands, including Old Town®, Minn Kota®, Cannon®, Humminbird®, SCUBAPRO®, and Jetboil®.

$JOUT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $JOUT stock to their portfolio, and 61 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RACINE, Wis., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



J





OHNSON





O





UTDOORS





I





NC





.



(Nasdaq: JOUT), a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technology, will release financial results for the Fiscal 2025 third quarter on Friday, August 1, 2025, before market open that day. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast shortly afterwards at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide a Company update.





A live listen-only webcast of the conference call may be accessed at Johnson Outdoors' home page. A replay will be available on the Investor section home page on the Johnson Outdoors' website –



www.johnsonoutdoors.com



- for 30 days.









ABOUT JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.











J





OHNSON





O





UTDOORS



is a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technologies that inspire more people to experience the awe of the great outdoors. The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft Recreation, Fishing, Diving and Camping. Johnson Outdoors' iconic brands include: Old Town



®



canoes and kayaks; Carlisle



®



paddles; Minn Kota



®



trolling motors, shallow water anchors and battery chargers; Cannon



®



downriggers; Humminbird



®



marine electronics and charts; SCUBAPRO



®



dive equipment; and Jetboil



®



outdoor cooking systems.





Visit Johnson Outdoors at





http://www.johnsonoutdoors.com















