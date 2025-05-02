Johnson Outdoors Inc. Q2 Income Climbs, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $2.30 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $2.15 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.3% to $168.34 million from $175.85 million last year.

Johnson Outdoors Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

