Johnson Outdoors Inc. Q1 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $9.40 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $2.30 million, or $0.22 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.5% to $194.48 million from $168.35 million last year.

Johnson Outdoors Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $9.40 Mln. vs. $2.30 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.89 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue: $194.48 Mln vs. $168.35 Mln last year.

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