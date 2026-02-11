Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Johnson Outdoor (JOUT)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 11.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $51.03 in the previous session. Johnson Outdoor has gained 17.3% since the start of the year compared to the -1.6% move for the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the 11.2% return for the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Products industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 6, 2026, Johnson Outdoor reported EPS of -$0.33 versus consensus estimate of -$0.45 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 13.7%.

For the current fiscal year, Johnson Outdoor is expected to post earnings of $1.15 per share on $648.6 in revenues. This represents a 238.55% change in EPS on a 9.48% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $2.42 per share on $672.63 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 110.43% and 3.7%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Johnson Outdoor may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Johnson Outdoor has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 43.3X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 23.1X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 41.9X versus its peer group's average of 11.1X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 3.09. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Johnson Outdoor currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Johnson Outdoor fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Johnson Outdoor shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does JOUT Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of JOUT have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Callaway Golf Company (CALY). CALY has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of B, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Callaway Golf Company beat our consensus estimate by 76.19%, and for the current fiscal year, CALY is expected to post earnings of $0.27 per share on revenue of $3.93 billion.

Shares of Callaway Golf Company have gained 3.5% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 54.94X and a P/CF of 1.52X.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is in the top 28% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for JOUT and CALY, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Callaway Golf Company (CALY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.