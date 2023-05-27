Johnson Outdoors Inc - (JOUT) Declares $0.31 Dividend

Johnson Outdoors Inc - said on May 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share ($1.24 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.31 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 13, 2023 will receive the payment on July 27, 2023.

At the current share price of $59.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.09%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.12%, the lowest has been 0.46%, and the highest has been 2.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.52 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.86 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.28. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.82%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 316 funds or institutions reporting positions in Johnson Outdoors Inc -. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JOUT is 0.13%, an increase of 41.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.90% to 7,063K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 89.05% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Johnson Outdoors Inc - is 112.20. The forecasts range from a low of 111.10 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 89.05% from its latest reported closing price of 59.35.

The projected annual revenue for Johnson Outdoors Inc - is 733MM, a decrease of 6.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.66.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Johnson Financial Group holds 1,632K shares representing 16.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,633K shares, representing a decrease of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JOUT by 88,546.26% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 264K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 258K shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JOUT by 5.49% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 156K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 154K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JOUT by 27.67% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 156K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 167K shares, representing a decrease of 7.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JOUT by 9.53% over the last quarter.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 153K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares, representing an increase of 2.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JOUT by 1.44% over the last quarter.

Johnson Outdoors Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

JOHNSON OUTDOORS is a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technologies that inspire more people to experience the awe of the great outdoors. The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft Recreation, Fishing, Diving and Camping. Johnson Outdoors' iconic brands include: Old Town®canoes and kayaks; Ocean Kayak™; Carlisle®paddles; Minn Kota®fishing motors, batteries and anchors; Cannon®downriggers; Humminbird®marine electronics and charts; SCUBAPRO®dive equipment; Jetboil®outdoor cooking systems; and, Eureka!®camping and hiking equipment.

