Johnson Outdoors Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.33 per Class A Share and $0.30 per Class B Share

Johnson Outdoors Inc. announces a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 for Class A and $0.30 for Class B shares.

Johnson Outdoors Inc. has announced the approval of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per Class A share and $0.30 per Class B share, with payment scheduled for April 24, 2025, to shareholders on record by April 10, 2025. The company is recognized as a leading innovator in outdoor recreation equipment and technology, offering products in categories such as watercraft recreation, fishing, diving, and camping under well-known brands like Old Town and Humminbird. The press release includes a safe harbor statement highlighting potential risks and uncertainties affecting the company's future performance, including economic conditions, trade policies, and supply chain issues.

RACINE, Wis., Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Johnson Outdoors Inc. (Nasdaq: JOUT)



, a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technology, today announced approval by its Board of Directors of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per Class A share and $0.30 per Class B share.





The quarterly cash dividend is payable on April 24, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 10, 2025.









About Johnson Outdoors Inc.











is a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technologies that inspire more people to experience the awe of the great outdoors. The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft Recreation, Fishing, Diving and Camping. Johnson Outdoors' iconic brands include: Old Town



canoes and kayaks; Carlisle



paddles; Minn Kota



trolling motors, shallow water anchors and battery chargers; Cannon



downriggers; Humminbird



marine electronics and charts; SCUBAPRO



dive equipment; and Jetboil



outdoor cooking systems.







Visit Johnson Outdoors at



http://www.johnsonoutdoors.com













Safe Harbor Statement









Certain matters discussed in this press release are “forward-looking statements,” intended to qualify for the safe harbors from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical fact are considered forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words or phrases such as "anticipate,'' "believe,'' "confident," "could,'' "expect,'' "intend,'' "may,'' "planned,'' "potential,'' "should,'' "will,'' "would'' or the negative of those terms or other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those currently anticipated. Factors that could affect actual results or outcomes include the matters described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of the Company’s Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 8, 2023, and the following: changes in economic conditions, consumer confidence levels and discretionary spending patterns in key markets; uncertainties stemming from political instability (and its impact on the economies in jurisdictions where the Company has operations), uncertainties stemming from changes in U.S. trade policies, tariffs, and the reaction of other countries to such changes; the global outbreaks of disease, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected, and may continue to affect, market and economic conditions, along with wide-ranging impacts on employees, customers and various aspects of our operations; the Company’s success in implementing its strategic plan, including its targeted sales growth platforms, innovation focus and its increasing digital presence; litigation costs related to actions of and disputes with third parties, including competitors; the Company’s continued success in its working capital management and cost-structure reductions; the Company’s success in integrating strategic acquisitions; the risk of future write-downs of goodwill or other long-lived assets; the ability of the Company’s customers to meet payment obligations; the impact of actions of the Company’s competitors with respect to product development or enhancement or the introduction of new products into the Company’s markets; movements in foreign currencies, interest rates or commodity costs; fluctuations in the prices of raw materials or the availability of raw materials or components used by the Company; any disruptions in the Company’s supply chain as a result of material fluctuations in the Company’s order volumes and requirements for raw materials and other components, or the demand for those same raw materials and components by third parties, necessary to manufacture and produce the Company’s products including related to shortages in procuring necessary raw materials and components to manufacture and produce such products; the success of the Company’s suppliers and customers and the impact of any consolidation in the industries of the Company’s suppliers and customers; the ability of the Company to deploy its capital successfully; unanticipated outcomes related to outsourcing certain manufacturing processes; unanticipated outcomes related to litigation matters; and adverse weather conditions. Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date of this filing. The Company assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.











Patricia Penman











VP & Chief Financial Officer





Chief Marketing Officer









262-631-6600





262-631-6600







