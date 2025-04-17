Johnson Outdoors Inc. to Announce Fiscal 2025 Q2 Financial Results on May 2, 2025

Johnson Outdoors Inc. will release Q2 Fiscal 2025 financial results on May 2, followed by a conference call.

Johnson Outdoors Inc. will announce its financial results for the second quarter of Fiscal 2025 on May 2, 2025, prior to the market opening. Following the release, the company will host a conference call and audio webcast at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial performance and provide updates. A live stream of the call will be available on the company's website, with a replay accessible for 30 days afterward. Johnson Outdoors is known for its innovative outdoor recreation equipment and markets various well-known brands across categories such as watercraft recreation, fishing, diving, and camping.

$JOUT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of $JOUT stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



RACINE, Wis., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



J





OHNSON





O





UTDOORS





I





NC





.



(Nasdaq: JOUT), a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technology, will release financial results for the Fiscal 2025 second quarter on Friday, May 2, 2025, before market open that day. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast shortly afterwards at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide a Company update.





A live listen-only webcast of the conference call may be accessed at Johnson Outdoors' home page. A replay will be available on the Investor section home page on the Johnson Outdoors' website –



www.johnsonoutdoors.com



- for 30 days.









ABOUT JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC.











J





OHNSON





O





UTDOORS



is a leading global innovator of outdoor recreation equipment and technologies that inspire more people to experience the awe of the great outdoors. The company designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of winning, consumer-preferred brands across four categories: Watercraft Recreation, Fishing, Diving and Camping. Johnson Outdoors' iconic brands include: Old Town



®



canoes and kayaks; Carlisle



®



paddles; Minn Kota



®



trolling motors, shallow water anchors and battery chargers; Cannon



®



downriggers; Humminbird



®



marine electronics and charts; SCUBAPRO



®



dive equipment; and Jetboil



®



outdoor cooking systems.





Visit Johnson Outdoors at





http://www.johnsonoutdoors.com













CONTACT:





Patricia Penman













262-631-6600







