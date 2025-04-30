JOHNSON OUTDOORS Earnings Preview: Recent $JOUT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

JOHNSON OUTDOORS ($JOUT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $181,838,460 and earnings of $0.51 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $JOUT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
JOHNSON OUTDOORS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 57 institutional investors add shares of JOHNSON OUTDOORS stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FOUNDRY PARTNERS, LLC added 91,735 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,027,255
- WALLACE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. removed 62,096 shares (-16.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,049,168
- ACUITAS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 54,180 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,787,940
- OLSTEIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 54,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,341,360
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 51,369 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,695,177
- GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL added 43,500 shares (+13.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,435,500
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 39,513 shares (+13.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,303,929
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.