Johnson Outdoors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Johnson Outdoors ( (JOUT) ) has provided an update.

Johnson Outdoors Inc., a leader in outdoor recreation equipment, has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per Class A share and $0.30 per Class B share, payable on January 23, 2025, to shareholders on record as of January 9, 2025. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to rewarding its shareholders amidst diverse economic challenges faced by the industry.

Find detailed analytics on JOUT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.