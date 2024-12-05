News & Insights

Johnson Outdoors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

December 05, 2024 — 12:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Johnson Outdoors ( (JOUT) ) has provided an update.

Johnson Outdoors Inc., a leader in outdoor recreation equipment, has announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per Class A share and $0.30 per Class B share, payable on January 23, 2025, to shareholders on record as of January 9, 2025. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to rewarding its shareholders amidst diverse economic challenges faced by the industry.

