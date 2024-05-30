News & Insights

Johnson Outdoors Announces Upcoming Quarterly Dividend

May 30, 2024 — 08:01 am EDT

Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) has shared an update.

Johnson Outdoors Inc. has announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend for its shareholders, set to be distributed on July 25, 2024. Shareholders who are on record by the close of business on July 11, 2024, will be eligible to receive this dividend. This move underscores the company’s commitment to delivering value to its investors and reflects its financial health and confidence in its business strategy.

