Johnson Matthey's HY profit slumps on pandemic hit

Aakash Jagadeesh Babu Reuters
Nov 19 (Reuters) - Chemicals maker Johnson Matthey JMAT.L on Thursday reported a slump in half-year profit and stayed away from providing an outlook for 2021, as the pandemic continued to dent demand for its pollution filters.

The company, one of Europe's leading producers of autocatalysts, said profit before tax for the six months ended Sept. 30 slumped to 26 million pounds ($34.44 million) from 225 million pounds last year.

($1 = 0.7550 pounds)

