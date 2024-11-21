Johnson Matthey Voting Rights Update: Jefferies Increases Stake

Johnson Matthey (GB:JMAT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Johnson Matthey, listed on the London Stock Exchange, has seen a shift in its voting rights as Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has altered its holdings. The group’s total voting rights now amount to 6.057%, marking a slight increase from previous levels. This change highlights active interest and reallocation in the company’s shareholdings, which could capture the attention of investors and market watchers.

For further insights into GB:JMAT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.