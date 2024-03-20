Johnson Matthey to sell medical device parts unit for $700 mln

Adds details in paragraph 3

March 20 (Reuters) - Britain's Johnson Matthey JMAT.L said on Wednesday it will sell its medical device components business to Montagu Private Equity for $700 million in cash, as part of its strategy to focus on growth units and streamline operations.

The unit makes components for medical device manufacturers globally with a focus on precious metal alloys and nitinol. CEO Liam Condon told Reuters in November that the company was looking to off-load the business within six months.

Johnson Matthey, which makes catalytic converters and pollution filters for cars, plans to repurchase shares worth 250 million pounds ($318.2 million) from the proceeds of the sale, expected to be completed by the third quarter of this year.

($1 = 0.7858 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )

