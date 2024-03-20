News & Insights

US Markets
GS

Johnson Matthey to sell medical device parts unit for $700 mln

March 20, 2024 — 03:20 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraph 3

March 20 (Reuters) - Britain's Johnson Matthey JMAT.L said on Wednesday it will sell its medical device components business to Montagu Private Equity for $700 million in cash, as part of its strategy to focus on growth units and streamline operations.

The unit makes components for medical device manufacturers globally with a focus on precious metal alloys and nitinol. CEO Liam Condon told Reuters in November that the company was looking to off-load the business within six months.

Johnson Matthey, which makes catalytic converters and pollution filters for cars, plans to repurchase shares worth 250 million pounds ($318.2 million) from the proceeds of the sale, expected to be completed by the third quarter of this year.

($1 = 0.7858 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman )

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.