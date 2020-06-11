Johnson Matthey to cut around 2,500 jobs on coronavirus hit

Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Chemicals maker Johnson Matthey said on Thursday it would cut about 2,500 jobs globally over three years as demand for its pollution filters has taken a hit due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company, which reported a 27% fall in 2020 operating profit, said it was targeting additional annual savings of at least 80 million pounds by the end of 2023, which will lead to the job losses.

