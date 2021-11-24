Johnson Matthey to buyback shares as divestments underway, profit doubles

Recast, adds detail on deal, results and background

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Johnson Matthey JMAT.L announced a 200 million pound ($267.72 million) share buyback on Wednesday after its half yearly profit more than doubled to be ahead of pre-pandemic levels, and the chemicals maker agreed to sell its advanced glass technologies business.

The catalytic converter maker, which also refines platinum group metals (PGM) used chiefly by carmakers, earlier this month said it would exit its battery materials business and appoint a new boss. It is also in talks about a potential sale of its health business.

Some analysts believe that JM's decision to sell its battery materials business changes its equity story from growth to a probable break-up, especially with the appointment of Bayer's BAYGn.DE Liam Condon as its new chief executive from March next year.

The sale of the glass technologies business, which supplies glass enamels to carmakers, for 178 million pounds is expected to generate a profit of more than 100 million pounds, which would be returned to shareholders as part of the buyback, it said.

The company reported underlying operating profit of 293 million pounds for the six months ended Sept. 30, up 102%.

Analysts, on average, had expected first-half underlying operating profit of 288.3 million pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus.

