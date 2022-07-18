Johnson Matthey to build 80 mln pound hydrogen cell manufacturing facility

Contributor
Muhammed Husain Reuters
Published

Johnson Matthey said on Monday it is building an 80 million pound ($95.08 million) gigafactory as it looks to expand manufacturing of hydrogen fuel cell components in the UK.

July 18 (Reuters) - Johnson Matthey JMAT.L said on Monday it is building an 80 million pound ($95.08 million) gigafactory as it looks to expand manufacturing of hydrogen fuel cell components in the UK.

The factory, to be built at the group's site in Royston, is expected to be operational by the first half of 2024.

($1 = 0.8414 pounds)

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters