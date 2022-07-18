Johnson Matthey to build 80 mln pound hydrogen cell manufacturing facility

July 18 (Reuters) - Johnson Matthey JMAT.L said on Monday it is building an 80 million pound ($95.08 million) gigafactory as it looks to expand manufacturing of hydrogen fuel cell components in the UK.

The factory, to be built at the group's site in Royston, is expected to be operational by the first half of 2024.

($1 = 0.8414 pounds)

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.