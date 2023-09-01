News & Insights

Johnson Matthey surges after industrials investor doubles stake

September 01, 2023 — 03:37 am EDT

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Shares in Johnson Matthey JMAT.L jumped almost 13% on Friday after the investment arm of New York-based industrial firm Standard Industries nearly doubled its stake in the British chemicals maker to 10%, making it the largest shareholder.

The increase in stake by Standard Latitude, controlled by Standard Investments and the co-chiefs of Standard Industries, would make them the largest shareholder in Matthey, according to LSEG data.

Shares were on track to log their biggest percentage gain since July last year, if gains hold. The stock has fallen nearly 15% so far this year.

Stock rose 12.8% to 1,840 pence, as of 0723 GMT.

