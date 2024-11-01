News & Insights

Johnson Matthey Shareholding Shifts: Bank of America’s Stake

November 01, 2024 — 11:12 am EDT

Johnson Matthey (GB:JMAT) has released an update.

Johnson Matthey PLC has announced a significant change in its shareholder structure, with Bank of America Corporation crossing a legal threshold by increasing its total voting rights to 14.44%. This development is likely to catch the attention of investors and financial market enthusiasts, as it could impact Johnson Matthey’s stock performance and strategic direction.

