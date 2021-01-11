Johnson Matthey, SFC Energy Sign Agreement For Supply Of Membrane Electrode Assemblies

(RTTNews) - Johnson Matthey (JMAT.L) said it has won a multi-million pound agreement to provide 400,000 Direct Methanol MEA fuel cell components to SFC Energy AG. The agreement is starting in February 2021 for a duration of over three years.

Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC said: "We have been working together with Johnson Matthey for almost 20 years. Through our combined expertise we will further enhance the performance of our product family and increase our contribution to a greener energy supply."

