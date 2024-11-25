Johnson Matthey Sees Stake Increase by Jefferies

Johnson Matthey (GB:JMAT) has released an update.
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has increased its stake in Johnson Matthey Plc to 6.069% from a previous 6.057%, as of November 22, 2024. This acquisition involves both voting rights attached to shares and financial instruments, indicating Jefferies’ growing interest in the company. Johnson Matthey, listed on the London Stock Exchange, may see an impact on its stock movements due to this change in shareholder dynamics.
