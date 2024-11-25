Johnson Matthey Sees Stake Increase by Jefferies

Johnson Matthey (GB:JMAT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has increased its stake in Johnson Matthey Plc to 6.069% from a previous 6.057%, as of November 22, 2024. This acquisition involves both voting rights attached to shares and financial instruments, indicating Jefferies’ growing interest in the company. Johnson Matthey, listed on the London Stock Exchange, may see an impact on its stock movements due to this change in shareholder dynamics.

For further insights into GB:JMAT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.