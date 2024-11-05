News & Insights

Johnson Matthey Sees Shift in Voting Rights

November 05, 2024 — 09:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Johnson Matthey (GB:JMAT) has released an update.

Johnson Matthey Plc has experienced a significant shift in its voting rights structure as Jefferies Financial Group Inc., based in New York, has increased its stake to 5.984% through financial instruments. This change, notified on November 4, 2024, reflects Jefferies’ strategic positioning in the company’s shares, revealing a potential impact on the market dynamics surrounding Johnson Matthey’s stock.

