Johnson Matthey Sees Shift in Voting Rights

Johnson Matthey (GB:JMAT) has released an update.

Johnson Matthey Plc has experienced a significant shift in its voting rights structure as Jefferies Financial Group Inc., based in New York, has increased its stake to 5.984% through financial instruments. This change, notified on November 4, 2024, reflects Jefferies’ strategic positioning in the company’s shares, revealing a potential impact on the market dynamics surrounding Johnson Matthey’s stock.

