Johnson Matthey Sees Shift in Major Holdings

Johnson Matthey (GB:JMAT) has released an update.
Johnson Matthey PLC has seen a change in major holdings as Bank of America Corporation adjusts its financial instruments, resulting in a shift of voting rights. The total percentage of voting rights held now stands at 15.042%, reflecting a strategic move in the financial market. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it indicates significant activity around Johnson Matthey shares.
