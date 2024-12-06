News & Insights

Johnson Matthey Sees Shift in Major Holdings

December 06, 2024 — 10:37 am EST

Johnson Matthey (GB:JMAT) has released an update.

Johnson Matthey PLC has seen a change in major holdings as Bank of America Corporation adjusts its financial instruments, resulting in a shift of voting rights. The total percentage of voting rights held now stands at 15.042%, reflecting a strategic move in the financial market. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it indicates significant activity around Johnson Matthey shares.

