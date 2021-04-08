Johnson Matthey sees profit at top end of analyst view; reviews health unit

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published

April 8 (Reuters) - Chemicals maker Johnson Matthey JMAT.L said on Thursday it has started a strategic review of its health business and forecast annual profit at the top end of market expectations thanks to a recovery in the automotive market.

A company-compiled consensus of analyst expectations shows full-year underlying operating profit between 405 million pounds and 502 million pounds, the company, one of Europe's leading producers of autocatalysts said.

