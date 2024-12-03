Johnson Matthey Sees Major Stake Change by Jefferies

Johnson Matthey (GB:JMAT) has released an update.

Johnson Matthey Plc has seen a shift in its major holdings as Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has increased its voting rights in the company to 6.087%. This includes both direct and financial instrument holdings, marking a significant change from previous levels. The company’s shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange.

