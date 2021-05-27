Johnson Matthey sees hit to short-term cash flow on higher metal prices

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published

Johnson Matthey on Thursday forecast low-to-mid teens percentage growth this year, as automakers demand more car pollution filters and Asia faces tighter regulations, but the company warned that rising metal prices could hit its cash flow.

Adds details, background, and analysts estimates

May 27 (Reuters) - Johnson Matthey JMAT.L on Thursday forecast low-to-mid teens percentage growth this year, as automakers demand more car pollution filters and Asia faces tighter regulations, but the company warned that rising metal prices could hit its cash flow.

One of Europe's leading producers of autocatalysts, Johnson Matthey saw a strong recovery in demand for its car pollution filters in the second half of 2020 after witnessing a slump from the auto sector during the initial lockdowns.

The company's underlying operating profit fell 6% to 504 million pounds ($711.45 million) for the year ended March 31, beating analysts' average expectations.

Johnson Matthey, which also engages in refining and marketing platinum group metals (PGM) used chiefly by automakers, said the automotive end-market remained uncertain due to potential disruption from chip shortages.

The British firm, which is trying to pivot to battery materials and hydrogen technologies, also said capital expenditure is expected to be 600 million pounds for the year.

As part of its strategy to invest more in sustainable technologies, Johnson Matthey had agreed last month with state investor Finnish Minerals Group to build a plant to produce cathode materials used in electric vehicle batteries.

($1 = 0.7084 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More