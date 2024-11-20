Johnson Matthey Reveals Misplaced Shareholding Notifications

Johnson Matthey (GB:JMAT) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Johnson Matthey PLC has disclosed that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. submitted notifications of major holdings in the company’s shares for transactions from May 2023 to February 2024, which were initially misdirected. These historical notifications do not represent JFG’s current stake in Johnson Matthey, with the latest interest reported on November 14, 2024. The company has ensured compliance with Disclosure and Transparency Rules by making these details public.
For further insights into GB:JMAT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.