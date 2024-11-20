News & Insights

Johnson Matthey Reveals Misplaced Shareholding Notifications

November 20, 2024

Johnson Matthey (GB:JMAT) has released an update.

Johnson Matthey PLC has disclosed that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. submitted notifications of major holdings in the company’s shares for transactions from May 2023 to February 2024, which were initially misdirected. These historical notifications do not represent JFG’s current stake in Johnson Matthey, with the latest interest reported on November 14, 2024. The company has ensured compliance with Disclosure and Transparency Rules by making these details public.

