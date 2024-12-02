Johnson Matthey price target lowered to 1,500 GBp from 1,650 GBp at Berenberg

Berenberg lowered the firm’s price target on Johnson Matthey (JMPLY) to 1,500 GBp from 1,650 GBp and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on JMPLY:
- Johnson Matthey upgraded to Neutral from Underweight at JPMorgan
- Johnson Matthey (JMPLY) Discloses Q1 Dividend: What Shareholders Should Know
- Johnson Matthey’s Resilient Performance Amidst Challenges
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.