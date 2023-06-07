Johnson Matthey plc - ADR (JMPLY) Declares $1.36 Dividend

Johnson Matthey plc - ADR said on June 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $1.36 per share ($2.73 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.53 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on August 11, 2023.

At the current share price of $44.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.11%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Johnson Matthey plc - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JMPLY is 0.02%, an increase of 3,530,534,351.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 62,336.36% to 7K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.40% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Johnson Matthey plc - ADR is 55.10. The forecasts range from a low of 40.52 to a high of $79.40. The average price target represents an increase of 23.40% from its latest reported closing price of 44.66.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Johnson Matthey plc - ADR is 4,834MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.04.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 7K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 94.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JMPLY by 1,269.03% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.