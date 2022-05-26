Johnson Matthey outlook hit by China lockdowns, Ukraine crisis

Muhammed Husain Reuters
British chemicals maker Johnson Matthey Plc forecast 2022-23 operating profit at the lower half of market estimates on Thursday, as supply disruptions due to China's lockdowns and component sourcing from Ukraine hurt its auto customers.

The group, which makes catalytic converters and other pollution filters for cars, reported underlying operating profit for the year ended March 31 was 553 million pounds ($694.79 million), compared with 473 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.7959 pounds)

