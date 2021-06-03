Johnson Matthey, Nano One In Development Agreement For Lithium-ion Battery Materials

(RTTNews) - Johnson Matthey Plc. (JMAT.L), a provider of sustainable technologies, and Nano One Materials Corp., a clean technology innovator in battery materials, announced Thursday a joint development agreement on process innovation for a new generation of lithium-ion battery materials.

Under the deal, the companies will co-develop next generation products and processes for Johnson Matthey's eLNO family of nickel-rich advanced cathode materials. Nano One's patented One-Pot process and coated nanocrystal technology will be used for the low-cost, low-carbon footprint production of high-performance lithium ion battery cathode materials.

Nano One's patented One-Pot process is designed to form a type of cathode material known as "coated single crystal" which can deliver increased durability.

Christian Gunther, Chief Executive, Battery Materials at Johnson Matthey said, "We are encouraged by Nano One's innovations and believe its technology has the potential to offer significant advantages in terms of product performance, sustainability and manufacturing cost for our eLNO family of advanced cathode materials."

